Emilia Clarke Boards Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ at Disney+

Emilia Clarke is joining Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Along with Jackson and Mendelsohn, “Secret Invasion” stars “One Night in Miami’s” Kingsley Ben-Adir and “The Crown’s” Olivia Colman.

Jackson has appeared as Nick Fury in multiple Marvel films, while Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Talos from “Captain Marvel” (he also cameoed in a post-credits scene in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”). “Mr. Robot” co-executive producer Kyle Bradstreet is writing and executive producing “Secret Invasion.”

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Written by longtime Marvel powerhouse Brian Michael Bendis, the 2008 “Secret Invasion” crossover comics event revealed that the Skrulls — the shapeshifting aliens seen in “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” — had secretly infiltrated Earth several years before and managed to capture and take the place of several prominent Marvel superheroes. Taking advantage of the relative chaos after the events of “Civil War,” the Skrull notched up some significant wins until they were eventually defeated by a coalition of Earth’s heroes and supervillains.

The Disney+ version is expected to largely follow a similar plotline.

Clarke is of course best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” She joins fellow “Thrones” alums Kit Harrington and Richard Madden to join the MCU. Those two will star in Marvel’s upcoming “The Eternals” movie.

