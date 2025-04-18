Emilio Estevez Says He Wrote a ‘Mighty Ducks 4’ Script to Make Up for TV Show’s ‘Disasters’ – but Disney Iced It Out | Video

Emilio Estevez famously wasn’t a fan of how “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” turned out. The actor left the Disney+ show, which continued the story of “The Mighty Ducks” film series, after the first season. But it turns out he wasn’t finished with franchise itself.

During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, Estevez revealed that he went so far as to write a script for “The Mighty Ducks 4” to “make up for all of the disasters” of the TV series. But alas, Disney iced him out.

“I also wrote ‘Mighty Ducks 4,’ because I wanted to make up for all of the disasters that happened on the ‘Game Changers’ series,” Estevez said, explained that the feature “had coach Bombay coming back, being pulled back in by by Joshua Jackson’s character and Kenan Thompson’s character, to coach a new team, an expansion team for the professional women’s hockey league.”

Confirming it would be an all girl team, Estevez said his pitch would pick up with his character Gordon Bombay coaching a roller derby team and when recruited for the team, insisting on taking those girls with him.

“And it was charming and contemporary and cool and again, organically of the moment where we’re at,” he continued. “And Disney was like, we don’t want to pursue that.”

After Horowitz called the idea a “no brainer,” Estevez joked, “can you look at the camera and say that?”

Watch the clip below: