Emily Blunt Says She Is ‘Appalled’ by 2012 Clip Where She Called a Server ‘Enormous’ (Video)

Emily Blunt is looking back on an interview from 2012 with regret. Blunt was a guest on “The Jonathan Ross Show” on Sept. 22, 2012. She was recalling a trip to Chili’s in the States when Ross commented, “If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.” Blunt replied, “Well the girl who was serving me was enormous. I think, you know, she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”

In a statement to People, Blunt explained, “I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for,” Blunt continued. “And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

The interview began with Ross asking Blunt about the accent she adopted for “Looper,” the movie she was promoting at the time. She said that the movie was filmed in Kansas, and the accent was a blend of Southern and Midwestern styles of speech.

While imitating the server in question, Blunt put on what she must has presumed was a winning imitation of the woman, who asked her, “Did anyone ever tell you you look a lot like Emily Blunt?”

When the actress told her, “I have heard that, yes” she said that the server asked, “Are you Emily Blunt?” Blunt then loudly imitated the waitress asking, “What are y’all doing here?!” to laughter from the audience.