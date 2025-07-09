‘Bones’ Star Emily Deschanel Gets Emotional About Almost Being Fired Over Season 1 Panic Attacks | Video

“Bones” star Emily Deschanel nearly broke down in tears as she recalled the time she almost was fired while filming the show’s first season because the series’ strenuous work schedule led her to have panic attacks.

“I didn’t know I was having panic attacks, but I was basically having panic attacks at the time,” Deschanel, who played Temperance “Bones” Brennan in the Fox series, told David Duchovny on his podcast “Fail Better with David Duchovny,” a series that spotlights how failures shape a person’s personal and professional trajectory.

As she explained the root of her panic attacks, the actress shared that filming the first scene was insanely difficult because of its brutal schedule and tight turnarounds for actors.

“We were working insane hours, longer than just a normal series. You’re working 14- to 16-hour days, and then I had to memorize the lines,” Deschanel explained. “So I’d be staying up late night memorizing lines. I would joke that I would go home and just cry in a bathtub every night ’cause I was just so overwhelmed. I’d come to set and I would be trying to remember the lines that … I got no sleep and trying to remember the lines that I had memorized the night before and then I had them in my head and couldn’t remember them.”

She shared that there were instances where she’d have the entire production team staring at her as she struggled to recall her lines, which was a pain point for crew members.

“The room would start to close in,” she said. “I’d be on set and I’d look around and I’d see the whole crew looking at me kind of waiting for me to know my lines, to say my lines, which is complicated dialogue. And I would remember, a friend who’s a crew member who I knew from other jobs has told that crews hate it when actors forget their lines. Like, it’s such a pain.”

Eventually, “Bones” creator Hart Hanson stepped into her trailer with heart-wrenching critiques from the studio after she’d arrived late due to an apparent traffic accident.

“You don’t realize that the studio sees the production report and they see is ‘Emily Deschanel arrived 30 minutes late … They know when I step into the hair and makeup trailer. They know exactly what time — they know if anyone’s caused a delay. Also becoming a producer on the show also made me very aware. After this conversation I was never late again.”

She continued: “Hart knocked on my trailer door, which was not a usual thing, he wasn’t knocking on my door often. He took me aside and says, ‘The studio has concerns about your work.’ They said that I was late and unprepared. That to me— I get emotional just thinking about it now ’cause it was probably shame.”

As she remembered how the moment felt, she started to become emotional: “It was like, you are unprofessional.”

The actress quickly collected herself.

“I get emotional thinking about it now ’cause it probably is shame,” she said. “I mean, I was a wreck. was such a fragile person at the time. I got hardened up doing that show for so long. I was not sleeping, I was so stressed out. I was already, I’m an emotional person, so I was just beside myself.”

Comforting Deschanel, Duchonvy said her behavior was being misread as being inconsiderate: “And that’s not you, so you’re being misunderstood. And that hurts.”

While the moment was a grim day for her, there’s always tomorrow. Good news came in the form of the show getting picked up for an additional nine episodes. And with that also came some extra assistance for Deschanel on set.

“That’s how I got someone to help me run the lines with me,” Deschanel explained. “They were like, ‘You need to go to your trailer, ’cause I would never go to my trailer unless I was changing. And they gave me a bigger trailer … They did a lot of things to help me not be a nervous wreck.”

Ultimately, Deschanel said the studio and production took home of a lesson of their own: don’t overwork your talent.

“We had great actors,” Deschanel said. “They realized how they could utilize them more and they also realized you don’t put eight people on a lab platform scene with eight pages.”

“Bones” went on to air for 12 seasons after its debut in 2005.

Check out the full conversation above.