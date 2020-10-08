Chicago Pizzeria Claps Back at Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ for ‘Heartless’ Joke
“It felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of COVID-19,” owner of Lou Malnati’s says
Margeaux Sippell | October 8, 2020 @ 8:16 AM
Last Updated: October 8, 2020 @ 8:20 AM
Getty Images, Netflix
Well-known Chicago pizzeria Lou Malnati’s is fuming over a joke made at its expense in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.”
In the romantic comedy series from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, the title character Emily (Lily Collins), compares the restaurant’s — and the city’s — signature deep-dish pizza to “a quiche made of cement.”
“Oh no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati’s,” Collins adds.
Lou Malnati’s owner Marc Malnati fired back at the show in a statement Wednesday, pointing out the un-funniness of making jokes about restaurants struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been serving Chicago’s favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’ Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of COVID-19,” he wrote on the restaurant’s Instagram post next to a meme-like image of a deep-dish pizza hovering over a picture of Collins in the show that says “Hey Emily… jealous?”
Another post on the restaurant’s page shows Collins as Emily sitting outside a Parisian bistro with a piece of deep-dish pizza photoshopped onto the plate in front of her.
“Emily in Paris thinks Lou’s sucks. We disagree. Try it for yourself,” the caption reads. “Hate it? #movetoParis.”
Reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment Thursday.
