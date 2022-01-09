Talk about marketable moments: The Netflix series "Emily in Paris" stepped up its fashion game in Season 2. The show stars Lily Collins as an American who moves to Paris to take a job as a social media strategist, but fashion is front and center in every episode. Below, we run down 9 of the best outfits from the show's second season, including clothes worn by stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat and more.
This red dress worn by Lily Collins' titular character takes the cake as the best outfit in Season 2, and deserves the three photos we collaged here. The simple necklaces make for a perfect compliment, and the winged shoulders make Emily look like she could float away.
To some this outfit might be tacky, but as it is the first done-up look to walk on screen in the second season, it deserves a shout-out. The detail and thought that went into this costume, right down to the makeup, put it in runner-up status.
Camille stuns in anything she wears, especially when she accessorizes with fun and chunky sunglasses. This outfit fits her brand of chic and unique style that really only she wears in the series, and the outfit epitomizes Camille and her personality of summery sunshine (while subtly incorporating all the colors in the French flag).
This look successfully walks right up to the line of "too much" that many of the outfits in "Emily in Paris" cross for some. The colors pop, and there is a discernible palette going on versus almost every color in the rainbow fighting for attention.
As much as fans love to hate Sylvie, her outfits are always on point. For a character that constantly berates Emily for her lack of class, Sylvie walks the walk in her simpler, debonair style. She looks 'très elegante' here, and it's fitting that she would wear this to the same event in which Emily wears that bombshell red dress. Although not quite up there with that red gown, this look for Sylvie is still one of the season's best.
The simplicity of this outfit is what makes it remarkable. The colors complement each other nicely, and it makes Emily look so happy and carefree. It seems like an appropriate sweetheart outfit to wear around Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily's new love interest in Season 2.
Mindy makes the list a second time with this simplistic look, which is second only to her far more outlandish outfit that took the #2 spot.
Emily is literally emanating love this get-up. The details from the high heels to the beehive/bump-it hairdo seal the deal. It's reminiscent of the look she wore to the "Swan Lake" performance in Season 1.
Again, to some this dress might seem too much or trashy, but to a sucker for both pink and bows it's perfect.
Honorable Mention: The Suits
We had to give an honorable mention to most of the men's suits in this show. Antoine (William Abadie) looks suave and sleek as ever in his blue pinstripe suit, and while Luc (Bruno Gouery) goes for the more simply solid suits, Julien's (Samuel Arnold) style is tops in Season 2, whether it's brightly-colored suits or more casual shirt-and-pants combinations.