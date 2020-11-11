“Emily in Paris” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Wednesday.

The first season of the Lily Collins comedy launched Oct. 2.

From “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, “Emily in Paris” is about Emily (played by Collins), “an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy,” per Netflix. “Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Also Read: Chicago Pizzeria Claps Back at Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' for 'Heartless' Joke

Along with Collins, the comedy — which was originally set to debut at Paramount Network (and TV Land before that) before moving to Netflix in July — stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Recurring cast members include Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

“Emily in Paris” has been harshly criticized by French critics over its unrealistic and stereotypical depictions of the French capital.

“Emily in Paris” is executive produced by Star, along with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming. Collins is a producer. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Check out Netflix’s announcement below: