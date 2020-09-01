Go Pro Today

Lily Collins Is an Adorable, Dorky American in First ‘Emily in Paris’ Teaser (Video)

Rom-com series from Darren Star launches on Netflix in October

September 1, 2020

Netflix has dropped the first teaser for Darren Star’s rom-com series “Emily in Paris,” starring Lily Collins as an adorable, dorky American.

In the clip, which you can watch via the video above, you’ll be introduced to Collins’ Emily, “an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy,” per Netflix.

“Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

The 10-episode series, which was originally set up at Paramount Network, is set to premiere Oct. 2 on Netflix.

Along with Collins, “Emily in Paris” stars Ashley Park, along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

The comedy is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Collins also picking up a producer credit. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

