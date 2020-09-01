Lily Collins Is an Adorable, Dorky American in First ‘Emily in Paris’ Teaser (Video)
Rom-com series from Darren Star launches on Netflix in October
Jennifer Maas | September 1, 2020 @ 8:12 AM
Last Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 8:28 AM
Netflix has dropped the first teaser for Darren Star’s rom-com series “Emily in Paris,” starring Lily Collins as an adorable, dorky American.
In the clip, which you can watch via the video above, you’ll be introduced to Collins’ Emily, “an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy,” per Netflix.
“Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”
Along with Collins, “Emily in Paris” stars Ashley Park, along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.
The comedy is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Collins also picking up a producer credit. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 82
Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.