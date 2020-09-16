Go Pro Today

‘Emily in Paris’ Trailer: Lily Collins Learns You Don’t Come to the City of Love to ‘Be Good’ (Video)

But can’t decide if she wants to be bad

| September 16, 2020 @ 7:00 AM
Netflix dropped the trailer for “Emily in Paris,” its upcoming 10-episode rom-com series starring Lily Collins as that titular American who is trying to figure out her place in the City of Love. It doesn’t come so naturally for Emily who describes herself as “the girl who shows up, not the girl who makes bad decisions” after getting herself involved with a sexy Parisian guy who has a girlfriend.

However, he uses his charms to try and get Emily to accept that “you don’t come to Paris to be good.” Meanwhile, Emily is busy at work trying to teach her new superiors the difference between “sexy” and “sexist” after being transferred to the foreign office.

From “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, “Emily in Paris” is about Emily (played by Collins), “an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy,” per Netflix. “Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Along with Collins, the comedy — which was originally set up at Paramount Network before moving to Netflix in July — stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Recurring cast members include Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

“Emily in Paris” is executive produced by Star, along with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming. Collins is a producer. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios.

