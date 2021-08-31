Emily VanCamp Departs Fox’s ‘The Resident’ After 4 Seasons

Emily VanCamp has departed Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” after 4 seasons as a series regular, TheWrap has confirmed.

The actress portrayed Nicolette “Nic” Nevin, a nurse practitioner married to Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), the titular “resident” at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

In the Season 4 finale, Nic gives birth to her and Conrad’s daughter Georgiana Grace Hawkins. But it doesn’t appear the new family will celebrate for long. Nic’s fate is teased in a promo for Season 5, when two officers show up at the Hawkins home with what appears to be bad news.

According to a person with knowledge of the show, Nic is not being killed off in hopes the character will appear in the upcoming season in some way.

Last week, VanCamp and husband Josh Bowman, her co-star on “Revenge,” announced they welcomed a daughter after keeping her pregnancy private.

In addition to her role on “The Resident,” VanCamp reprised her role as Sharon Carter this year on Disney+ “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” her first appearance in the MCU in five years.

A former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who helped Captain America and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in “Captain America: Civil War,” she became jaded and took on the persona of the Power Broker in the streaming series, seeking to advance her own personal interests.

The end-credit tag showed Carter, now pardoned for role in “Civil War,” being welcomed back into the CIA. She was last seen on the phone with someone bragging about her ability to sell U.S. secrets, potentially setting her up to be a villain in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, the first to feature Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the Star-Spangled Man.

VanCamp is also known for her role on the ABC drama “Revenge” which ran for four seasons.

Season 5 of “The Resident” premieres Tuesday, September 21 on Fox.