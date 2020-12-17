Getting it in just under the wire, Eminem surprised fans on Thursday with the surprise release of a brand new full length record — and his second full album in less than a year. Way to go Marshall.

“Music to Be Murdered By – Side B” was released without advance notice just after midnight on the East Coast. Eminem announced it on Twitter, saying “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more… enjoy Side B.”

That’s a reference to the opening track, “Alfred,” which samples an old episode of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” to set up the idea that the album features “music to be buried by.” From there comes a flurry of tracks featuring a diverse range of guest artists — including Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre, Sly Pyper, MAJ and White Gold. We’re particularly fond of “Book of Rhymes,” in case you’re curious. The album is executive produced by Em and, naturally, Dr. Dre.

Also Read: 'The Expanse': How That Amos Shower Scene Defied Expectations With 'Power of Editing'

It’s called “Side B” because officially it’s a companion to Em’s 11th studio album “Music to Be Murdered By,” which also dropped without any advance warning back in January.

For those of you struggling to remember, “January” is a word from ancient times, referring to the month at the beginning of the year, which of course in 2020 came 73 days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly enough, historians tell us that a couple of weeks before the pandemic, Eminem appeared at the 2020 Oscars to make up for having skipped them 17 years earlier.

Anyway, it just came out half an hour ago but so far we’re really enjoying the new album. Listen to the whole thing below: