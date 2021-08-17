Eminem to Guest Star on 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ as White Boy Rick (Exclusive)

Eminem stans are gonna want to make sure they subscribe to Starz. The Real Slim Shady is set to guest star on new upcoming drama “BMF” (“Black Mafia Family”), TheWrap has learned exclusively. He’ll (very briefly) play White Boy Rick on one episode of the 50 Cent production.

We’d say more about Em’s scene, but we’ve seen the emcee’s collection of chainsaws.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF,'” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said in a statement. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

Rick Wershe Jr., aka White Boy Rick, was an FBI informant in his early teens, when he sold drugs and guns as part of a Detroit gang. By 17, however, he was dumped by the feds and arrested for cocaine possession. Wershe was sentenced to life in prison, though he was eventually paroled and released in June 2020, at age 50.

Wershe has become an iconic character in the hip-hop world, despite his limited role in the gang. He was the subject of 2017 documentary “White Boy,” which is currently on Netflix (but was on Starz a few years ago). A scripted film, “White Boy Rick,” was released in 2018.

Outside of music videos, Eminem hasn’t done much acting since starring in 2002 movie “8 Mile.”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. The Flenory Brothers were the real ones; White Boy Rick just got a lot of the media attention.

Starz describes the drama as “a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”

“Big Meech” will be played by his real-life son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Also starring on “BMF” are Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White. Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah are recurring guest stars.

In addition to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, showrunner Randy Huggins, Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements executive produce. Tasha Smith will direct multiple episodes and executive produce.

“BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television.

The series was filmed in Atlanta and Eminem’s native Detroit. “BMF” is set to premiere Sept. 26 on Starz.