Netflix Orders Lesbian Teen Vampire Series ‘First Kill’ From Emma Roberts

Sink your teeth into this news: Netflix has ordered “First Kill,” a YA vampire series centered on two lesbian characters, which will be executive produced by Emma Roberts through her Belletrist Productions banner.

The show is based on a short story of the same named written by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who is creator, writer, and executive producer on the 8-episode, hourlong series.

Here’s the official description for “First Kill”: “When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…”

Also Read: Emma Roberts Signs First-Look Deal at Hulu, 'Tell Me Lies' Book Adaptation to Be First Project

Felicia D. Henderson will serve as showrunner on the series, writing and executive producing alongside Schwab. Roberts and Karah Preiss are executive producers for Belletrist.

No actors are currently attached to the project, but TheWrap has learned casting is underway.

Belletrist Productions won the rights to Schwab’s short story, which was published in September in Imprint’s collection called “Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite,” in a competitive situation with eighteen other companies in the running.

Roberts is repped by CAA, Sweeney Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.