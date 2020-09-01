Emma Roberts has signed a first-look deal with Hulu, and her first project under the pact will be a TV adaptation of Carola Lovering’s “Tell Me Lies.”

The 2018 novel follows a college girl named Lucy Albright who is obsessed with a very charming man. “When Lucy Albright arrives on the campus of her small college, away from her mother whom she’s never forgiven for an act of betrayal in her early teen years, Lucy embraces college life and all it has to offer. But everything changes when she meets Stephen DeMarco, who has a mysterious past of his own. Their addicting entanglement will have consequences they never could have imagined,” reads the description from Hulu.

