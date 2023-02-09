2023 Emmys Set September Date for 75th Awards Ceremony

The Television Academy announced Thursday that the 75th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 18.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 12.

The Academy released a press release announcing the news Thursday, reflecting on the awards’ diamond anniversary and how far they’ve come from the “modest ceremony” of yore.

“This season, the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary. What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry,” the release reads. “In the age of “peak TV” with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, crafts people and storytellers in nearly 120 categories.”

To mark the occasion, the Academy created special edition 75th Anniversary key art, pictured above.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live coast to coast on Monday, Sept. 18, 8:00-11:00 p.m. Eastern/5:00-8:00 PM Pacific. The ceremony will air exclusively on Fox.

The 2023 Creative Arts Emmys will air an edited presentation of its dual ceremonies on FXX at a later date.