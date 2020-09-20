It may not feel like it, but it’s Emmys day! Tonight, TV’s top drama will come down to “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are the Television Academy’s nominees for top comedy.

A reminder of all the other nominees up for statuettes tonight can be found below. The 72nd Emmy Awards, a virtual celebration hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begin this evening at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur, “The Good Place”

Tony McNamara, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek”

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman, “The Great”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

James Burrows, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People”

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”

Steph Green, “Watchmen”

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America”

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People”

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable”

Anna Winger, “Unorthodox”

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Full Frontal”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight”

“The Late Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Nicholaus Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Mcfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Chris Mundy, “Ozark”

John Shiban, “Ozark”

Miki Johnson, “Ozark”

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show”

Alik Sakharov, “Ozark”

Ben Semanoff, “Ozark”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Mark Mylod, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Find the full list with all the individual details here. (Yes, there are more — many more. This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards houses 123 categories for nominees.)

Need a refresher on last year’s results? Find the 2019 Emmy winners here.