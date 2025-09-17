Emmys 2025 Party Report: 3 Straight Days of Toasts, Luncheons, Pop-Ups and More

Hollywood celebrated the excellence of small-screen creativity with three straight days of partying as the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards came to Tinseltown for its 77th year. That meant nominees ranging from A-list actors to first-time thespians, along with producers, directors, writers and all the other talented people that help put a TV show together, all made the rounds. They bounced from high tea to charity luncheons, then on to toasting celebrations for being nominated, gifting lounges full of swag, and finally to the Sunday night show, Governors Ball and post-show extravaganzas hosted by the town’s top studios. Join TheWrap as we pop inside to the weekend’s best bashes.

(Left to Right) Seth Rogen, Adam Scott and Pete Huyck attend the 2025 Apple TV+ Emmy Awards Celebration at Ysabel in West Hollywood. (Apple TV+)

The 77th Emmy Awards Governors Gala

Los Angeles Convention Center

(Left to Right) Channing Dungey, Noah Wyle and Clancy Collins White celebrate Wyle’s first Emmy Award win for “The Pitt” at the 77th Emmy Awards Governors Gala in Los Angeles. (Decoy Wines)

A quick stroll from the Peacock Theater brought everyone who attended the Emmy Awards show to the Governors Gala, the Television Academy’s “Sophisticated Soiree” that transformed the Los Angeles Convention Center into a massive party complete with a two-story-tall golden Emmy statue. That’s always the first stop for the big winners like Noah Wyle and Seth Rogen, who led the charge to the “Emmy Winners Circle,” where their trophies were made official by having the engraved plaque attached.

With 3,500 partygoers, the Governors Gala is by far the biggest and best-attended after party, complete with Johnny Walker Blue paired with caviar, Decoy cabernet and sauvignon blanc married to chef Jet Li’s Peking chicken wrap, and so much other food and drink that no one left hungry.

Perhaps the most jubilant gang at the gala were the “Adolescence” crowd, led by creator-star Stephen Graham, who needed his whole family to help carry all his hardware, taking home three of the eight statues that his intense Netflix series won earlier that evening. His wife Hannah Walters carried her own prize, as she also stars in and produced the series with Graham.

(Left to Right) Alfie Graham, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and Grace Graham celebrate the “Adolescence” wins at the Governors Gala after the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Creative Coalition’s 11th Annual Humanitarian Awards Luncheon

Craig’s Restaurant, West Hollywood

(Left to Right) Honoree Skye P. Marshall and Craig Robinson onstage during The Creative Coalition’s 11th Annual Humanitarian Awards at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Saturday’s cornucopia of parties got started with some giving back, as The Creative Coalition held their 11th Annual Humanitarian Awards on the chic back patio of Craig’s restaurant in WeHo. The Coalition began in 1988 and today remains dedicated to advocating for funding and protection of the arts in America.

Their awards luncheon honors members of the Hollywood community that “use their platforms to champion causes that spark change,” which this year included Emmy nominees Jason Isaacs, John Turturro and Natasha Rothwell, as well as Judith Light, Brianne Howery, Jon Gries and Skye P. Marshall.

“Matlock” star Marshall got emotional when accepting her award, remembering her childhood, saying, “At the age of 12, my family lost everything, and we were homeless. But what my mom did, was she gave me the audacity to believe that I was entitled to equality.” Today, she uses her newfound fame to advocate for those in similar situations.

Isaacs got serious about current affairs in his acceptance, saying, “Hate is being weaponized everywhere in the world.” But he holds out hope for humanity by finding empathy and giving back to those in need.

There was lots of laughter, too, as the awards were presented, especially from presenters like Alex Borstein, Tig Notaro and Craig Robinson, despite the serious spotlight on the issue of family caregiving, a focus of this year’s coalition. Other familiar faces in the lively crowd included Michael Chiklis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jason Ritter and Richard Kind.

(Left to Right) Alex Borstein and Brianne Howey onstage during The Creative Coalition 11th Annual Humanitarian Awards at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BAFTA North America’s TV Tea Party

The Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) “The Pitt” crowd brightened up the scene at The BAFTA TV Tea Party, including Taylor Dearden, Gerran Howell, Grant Show, Katherine LaNasa, Joyce Pierpoline (North America Board Chair, BAFTA), Tracy Ifeachor, Adeyemi Eruola, Patrick Ball and Courtney LaBarge Bell (Executive Director, BAFTA North) at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The oh-so-British BAFTA TV Tea is always a hot ticket during Emmy Awards weekend, and this year brought out lots of 2025 nominees, ranging from 15-year-old Owen Cooper of “Adolescence” fame to industry vets like “Severance” stars Patricia Arquette and John Turturro, whose careers began in the 1980s.

Held outside in the sunny garden terrace of The Maybourne hotel, everyone wore summery outfits and (oddly) happily stood in a huge, never-ending line to vie for the chance to play a claw-grabber game to win a Delta Airlines-Virgin Atlantic trip to London. “Can’t all these people afford to buy a plane ticket?” quipped one onlooker, and we’ll admit that we didn’t see nominees Rashida Jones (“Black Mirror”), Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”) or Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) in that line, but it was astonishing that so many people queued up!

Chatting with “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter, she revealed what her crowd’s plan was for the rest of day into night.

“We’re all going to the Warner Bros. nominee party across the street next, then on to the MPTF, and I have different dresses to wear,” she said with a laugh (Marchesa for BAFTA, Nadine Merabi for MPTF). She wasn’t the only one who did quick changes along the way. When you’ve got a hit TV show, there are so many parties and so many couture opportunities.

Also nibbling scones and cucumber sandwiches were Katherine LaNasa, Taylor Dearden, Tracy Ifeachor, Tramell Tillman, Kathryn Hahn, Justin Hartley, Julianne Nicholson and Skye P. Marshall, who didn’t change her lovely, brightly hued gown from the earlier Creative Coalition luncheon.

(Left to Right) Sharon Horgan and Kathryn Busby attend The BAFTA TV Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

GBK 19th Annual Luxury Lounge

The Sun Rose Hotel West Hollywood

“The White Lotus” star Jason Issacs enjoys GBK’s 19th Annual Luxury Lounge at The Sun Rose Hotel in West Hollywood. (Kinga Sarabia)

Luxury lounges pop up all over town as the Emmy Awards approach, with GBK leading the way with gifting to A-list stars. This year the GBK 19th Annual Luxury Lounge brought out nominated “The White Lotus” star Jason Isaacs as well as fellow category nominee Jeff Hiller, along with Angela Bassett, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Craig Robinson and many others.

They found gifts in the sunny garden of The Sun Rose Hotel from presenting sponsors Oro Ventro Parfum and Burj Bites Chocolates, both from Dubai, as well as GBK perennial favorites like Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, Jam Vino (delicious fruit jams made with wine) and Hansen’s Cakes, all washed down with Hertelendy Vineyards world-class Napa wines and Ophora water. NFL fans were delighted by the Los Angeles Chargers, who gifted two premium suite tickets to an upcoming Chargers game at SoFi and Chef Cat Cora was on hand, too, gifting knives and other kitchenware from her new Cat Cora by Culinary Pro line. Free trips to Fiji’s Raiwasa Villa and Sailrock Resort in Turks & Caicos rounded out the luxe experience.

(Left to Right) Jason Ritter and Leah Lewis get ready for some football with the L.A. Chargers at GBK’s 19th Annual Luxury Lounge presented by Oro Ventro Parfum and Burj Bites Chocolates. (Bella Marie)

Studios Celebrate Their

Emmy Nominees

Spago Restaurant; The Sunset Tower Hotel; Private Residence Studio City

(Left to Right) Lorne Michaels, Martin Short and Seth MacFarlane have a meeting of the minds at the NBC/Universal pre-Emmy Awards bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel. (NBCUniversal)

Saturday evening brought lots of studio cocktail parties honoring different studio’s Emmy nominees, including NBC/Universal and Warner Bros. Television, who didn’t host parties after the awards show on Sunday. So the NBC/Universal crowd headed to the Sunset Tower Hotel, where everyone from Lorne Michaels, Walton Goggins and Seth Rogen to Martin Short, Colman Domingo, Patricia Arquette, Bowen Yang and Seth MacFarlane gathered to toast “SNL’s” 50th anniversary and its nominees.

Over at Spago, the Warner Bros. Television bash was filled with happy people nibbling on salmon pizza and those oh-so-delicious Big Eye Tuna Cones as they discussed their hopes for bringing home Emmy trophies, including the “Abbott Elementary” pack of Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis and Lisa Ann Walter (on her second dress). Brett Goldstein and Ted McGinley represented the “Shrinking” team, while a big crowd of stars from the Warner Bros. Television Fall slate turned out, too, including Kate Hudson in an eye-popping yellow sheath.

Kate Hudson strikes a pose entering the WBTV 77th Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at Spago in Beverly Hills. (WBTVG/Todd Williamson)

Netflix proved its pockets are deep as they held their 2025 Nominees Toast at a private residence in Studio City to revel in their 120 nominations this year. Just about everyone made the trip over the hill, including Keri Russell, Colman Domingo, Chloë Sevigny, Meghann Fahy, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper. The studio also had a big after-the-show bash!

(Left to Right) Justine Lupe, Chief Content Officer of Netflix Bela Bajaria, Timothy Simons, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn attend Netflix’s 2025 Emmy’s Toast at a private residence in Studio City. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

MPTF’s 19th Annual Evening Before

Century Park, Century City

(Left to Right) Kathryn Hahn and Carrie Coon laugh it up at MPTF’s 19th Annual Evening Before at Century Park in Los Angeles. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The annual Motion Picture Television Fund (MPTF) Evening Before closed out the Saturday swirl of events with an easygoing ending, as all the biggest Hollywood names converge for a great cause (and maybe one more cocktail?) before the big show on Sunday.

For more than 100 years, the MPTF has provided charitable support for members of the entertainment community in need, ranging from health services to retirement living spaces, through the generosity of that same community. It’s an organization that’s near and dear to virtually everyone working in the industry, and this night brings a ton of familiar faces together in one space.

This year’s event was co-chaired (and attended by) Colin Farrell, Uzo Aduba, Ethan Sandler, Kathryn Hahn and Adam and Naomi Scott. The six of them made sure all their friends in show biz came out for the cause. That meant you could look one way and see Carrie Coon, Tracy Letts and Jennifer Lopez, look the other and spot Justin Theroux, Brian Tyree Henry and Wanda Sykes. Ben Stiller brought his daughter Ella Olivia and Stephen Graham had the whole family along for the fun.

Britt Lower, Cristin Milioti, Parker Posey and Jason Segal represented their top-rated shows, too, and Seth Rogen and Paul W. Downs did the same for theirs, friendly competitors all, at this party that everybody comes to and everybody loves. And yes, the “Abbott Elementary” crew was out in force at this one, too!

(Left to Right) Brian Tyree Henry, Stephen Graham and Colin Farrell cut up at MPTF’s 19th Annual Evening Before at Century Park in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Netflix’s 2025 Emmy Celebration

Nya Studios West, Hollywood

Rashida Jones and Stephen Graham do a little dance at the Netflix Emmy After Party at Nya Studios West in Hollywood. (Charley Gallay, Gonzalo Marroquin, Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that the Netflix post-show Emmy Celebration was a rollicking affair, as the studio took home a total of 30 wins in 2025. Head honcho Ted Sarandos led the charge, with famed DJ Anderson .Paak providing the musical push that loaded the dance floor with all sorts of interesting dancing pairs, including Rashida Jones and Stephen Graham, whose “Adolescence” was one of Netflix’s big winners of the night. Nominees were everywhere, from Keri Russell joining in the revelry, along with Jones, Adam Brody and Colman Domingo.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the Netflix Emmy After Party at Nya Studios West in Hollywood. (Charley Gallay, Gonzalo Marroquin, Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen arrived fashionably late after being awarded the Television Academy’s Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for their activism and philanthropy over the years. TheWrap caught up with Danson, who said just what his legion of fans want to hear. “I’m not thinking of retiring, there’s still a lot to do,” he told us with his trademark grin, then pointed to Steenburgen and added, “and neither is she!”

Here’s hoping we see them both at next year’s Emmy Awards extravaganzas!

Anderson .Paak kept the party rolling at the Netflix Emmy After Party at Nya Studios West in Hollywood. (Charley Gallay, Gonzalo Marroquin, Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

The Walt Disney Company 2025 Emmy Awards Celebration

Vibiana, Downtown Los Angeles

Martin Short, Michelle Williams and Steve Martin share a moment at The Walt Disney Company 2025 Emmy Awards Celebration at Vibiana in Los Angeles. (The Walt Disney Company)

The Walt Disney Company’s 2025 Emmy Awards Celebration at Vibiana definitely had everything a party lover could want, from a swingin’ live band to a photo booth to a massively overcrowded garden where everyone gathered. Each big Disney show had its own seating area – think “The Bear” and Ebon Moss-Bachrach holding court near the back, with Jimmy Kimmel’s jammed-with-well-wishers spot nearby.

“Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short invited “Dying for Sex” star Michelle Williams into their enclave, and while the “Abbott Elementary” posse didn’t take home any trophies this year despite six nominations, everyone was in a sparklingly good mood. “Dancing With the Stars” newcomer Elaine Hendrix joined that moving party, too.

Everyone munched on garlicky dumplings, beef sliders, handmade pizza and more, and in the huge scrum that locked up movement in the garden, there were a few broken wineglasses and spilled plates. But as “Abbott Elementary” 2025 nominee Janelle James joked, “It’s not a party until something happens!”