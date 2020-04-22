CBS’ ‘Grammy Salute to Prince’ Tops ‘Empire’ Series Finale – and Everything Else – in Key Demo Ratings

NBC and Fox tie for second, Univision tops ABC

| April 22, 2020 @ 8:36 AM Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 8:58 AM
grammy salute prince empire finale

CBS/Fox

The “Grammy Salute to Prince” on CBS beat the “Empire” series finale (and everything else) in Tuesday’s primetime ratings among adults 18-49.

The Prince tribute actually finished second in terms of total viewers, ranking only behind its own lead-in, an “NCIS” rerun. CBS won the night outright.

“Empire” concluded to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, which is the key demographic for primetime entertainment advertisers, and just under 3 million total viewers.

Also Read: 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Dips in Ratings From Last Week's Non Rose-Worthy Debut

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. After the “NCIS” repeat, the Grammys special from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. averaged a 1.0 and 6.5 million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. NBC, which aired all reruns, was second in total viewers with 3.4 million viewers. Fox was third in viewers with 2.8 million.

For Fox, following a rerun, the “Empire” finale drew a 0.8 and 2.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Scores Again: ESPN Nets Record 5.3 Million Viewers for 'Last Dance' Premiere

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.6 million.

ABC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 2.4 million. Following repeats, “For Life” at 10 got a 0.4 and 2.2 million viewers.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers 995,000, The CW was seventh with 892,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” got a 0.2/1 and 665,000 viewers.

16 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Broke' to 'Listen to Your Heart' (Photos)

  • Midseason 2020 Fox/NBC/CBS/The CW
  • Katy Keene The CW
  • Duncanville Fox
  • Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC NBC
  • Indebted - Season Pilot NBC
  • Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • Outmatched Fox
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1 NBC
  • Deputy Stephen Dorff Fox
  • Tommy CBS
  • Lego Masters Fox
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Fox
  • Broke CBS
  • FBI Most Wanted CBS
1 of 17

Two spinoffs started off strong — two did not

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot and ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE