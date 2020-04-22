CBS was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. After the “NCIS” repeat, the Grammys special from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. averaged a 1.0 and 6.5 million viewers.
NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. NBC, which aired all reruns, was second in total viewers with 3.4 million viewers. Fox was third in viewers with 2.8 million.
For Fox, following a rerun, the “Empire” finale drew a 0.8 and 2.9 million viewers.
Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.6 million.
ABC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 2.4 million. Following repeats, “For Life” at 10 got a 0.4 and 2.2 million viewers.
Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers 995,000, The CW was seventh with 892,000.
For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” got a 0.2/1 and 665,000 viewers.
16 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Broke' to 'Listen to Your Heart' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot and ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 15 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 14 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 12 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.97 million
ABC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.19 million
CBS
1 of 17
Two spinoffs started off strong — two did not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot and ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.