The long, long wait for the “Enchanted” sequel is almost over. “Disenchanted” will debut streaming on Disney+ Nov. 24 and Disney on Friday finally unveiled a trailer for the sequel to the beloved 2007 fairytale comedy starring Amy Adams as Giselle, a Disney princess who made her way into modern-day New York City and surprisingly found her prince charming (Patrick Dempsey).

Original castmembers Adams, Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel return alongside newcomers Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Gabriella Baldacchino. And if the music was your favorite part of the original, not to worry, “Disenchanted is directed by “Hairspray’s” Adam Shankman, featuring songs by composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on “Enchanted” garnered three Academy Award nominations.

Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld and Amy Adams produce, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese.

“Disenchanted” picks up 15 years after “Enchanted” left off, when “Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family,” per Disney.

In addition to the trailer, Disney also debuted a new “Disenchanted” poster, which you can see in full below.