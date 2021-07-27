Endeavor's On Location Acquires Dynamic Ticket-Pricing Innovator Qcue

Endeavor's luxury events business On Location has acquired Qcue, a leader in dynamic pricing software for sports and entertainment ticketing, On Location announced on Tuesday.

The acquisition continues the growth of On Location, which announced the addition of three new executives earlier this month.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Qcue, bringing top-of-the-line dynamic pricing technology and a stellar team of ticketing experts in-house," On Location CFO John Lavallee said in a statement. "Together, we will optimize On Location's approach to ticket and pass that benefit on to our valued partners."

Qcue CEO Barry Khan added, "Integrating our talent and capabilities into those of the world's leading experiential hospitality company is an incredible opportunity that will enable us to extend our services to the world's foremost sporting and cultural event and their rights holders. We are proud to join the On Location team at this exciting moment in the company's history and firmly believe that our shared vision of the live entertainment industry will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of bringing about change."

Qcue specializes in providing ticket pricing, analytics, data visualization, inventory management and efficiency tools to sports teams and entertainment organizations. The company currently services more than 85 sports teams and organizations, including MLB, Australian Football League and college athletic departments. In 2019, Qcue acquired Everfest, a festival and discovery site connecting vendors and artists to festivals.

The Austin-based Qcue will continue to operate from its Texas headquarters.

On July 19, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. media company also announced the addition of former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns to its board of directors. Endeavor, parent company of WME talent agency, went public in May.