Endeavor Content logo

Can Endeavor Overcome Its Debt in the Middle of a Pandemic? | Podcast

by | April 17, 2020 @ 5:34 PM

The coronavirus shutdown has shone a light on their dire financial situation

In a matter of just a few months, Endeavor has gone from being one of the most ambitious companies in Hollywood to fighting for its financial life.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the state of the company led by Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell with Wrap Pro business reporter Trey Williams.

The pandemic has left a lot of companies in a difficult position but Endeavor has been hit harder than most. But could this mean the end for them? Williams doesn’t think so.

“There is belief that a company like Endeavor, or a company with the assets — mainly UFC — that Endeavor has, isn’t going to completely go away,” Williams said. “Even if they file for bankruptcy, it would be some sort of reorganization, restructuring, maybe sell off a piece here or there. So what Edea looks like in the next six months, there are probably a couple of different options.”

Also Read: Inside Endeavor's Dire, Debt-Filled Fall From Hollywood's Heights

Click here to subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and here to subscribe on Spotify. For more information on “TheWrap-Up” and more subscribing options, click here.

You can watch the video above and listen to the full podcast in the embed below.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
1 of 55

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Daniel Goldblatt

Assistant Managing Editor • Twitter: @DanielGoldblatt

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Quibi’s Mobile Streaming App Tumbles Down Apple Store Charts
peacock steve burke

The Pros and Cons of Peacock’s Pandemic Launch | Podcast
TheWrap-Up podcast

TheWrap Launches New Weekly Podcast, ‘TheWrap-Up’
Soaps Days Of Our Lives General Hospital Young and the Restless Bold and the Beautiful coronavirus

Daytime Drama! How Soon Will Soaps Run Out of New Episodes?
movie theater moviegoer ticket moviepass

How Movie Theaters Will Need to Adapt When the Lights Come Back On
Jess Cagle

The Hollywood Reporter Courts Ex-People Editor Jess Cagle to Replace Matt Belloni (Exclusive)
Roku

What Roku’s Stock Price Surge Means for the Streaming Platform
Cannes

Cannes 2020: Why Cancellation Looks More Likely Than a Virtual Festival
riot games hypixel

Riot Games Acquires Indie Game Developer Hypixel Studios
The Hollywood Reporter magazine

‘Bloodbath': The Hollywood Reporter Ends a 10-Year, Heady Run at Reinvention
Sports TV coronavirus

With Athletes Benched, Sports Fans Watch More News – and Reruns of Classic Games
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE