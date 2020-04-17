Can Endeavor Overcome Its Debt in the Middle of a Pandemic? | Podcast

The coronavirus shutdown has shone a light on their dire financial situation

In a matter of just a few months, Endeavor has gone from being one of the most ambitious companies in Hollywood to fighting for its financial life.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the state of the company led by Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell with Wrap Pro business reporter Trey Williams.

The pandemic has left a lot of companies in a difficult position but Endeavor has been hit harder than most. But could this mean the end for them? Williams doesn’t think so.

“There is belief that a company like Endeavor, or a company with the assets — mainly UFC — that Endeavor has, isn’t going to completely go away,” Williams said. “Even if they file for bankruptcy, it would be some sort of reorganization, restructuring, maybe sell off a piece here or there. So what Edea looks like in the next six months, there are probably a couple of different options.”

