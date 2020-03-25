Endeavor Temporarily Lays Off 250 Staffers Who Can’t Work From Home
“I don’t think any of us could have imagined we’d be in the place we are today,” said Endeavor chief Ari Emanuel in memo to staffers
Umberto Gonzalez | March 25, 2020 @ 11:36 AM
Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 11:58 AM
Endeavor Chiefs Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell announced about 250 temporary layoffs that are impacting staffers in operational positions who can’t perform their jobs from home, TheWrap has confirmed. A small fraction involves WME and the layoffs will include staffs at hotels, and restaurants owned by the parent company. Additionally, Emanuel and Whitesell will not take salaries for the remainder of the year.
Here is the memo Emanuel sent staffers:
I don’t think any of us could have imagined we’d be in the place we are today.
As we all focus inward to protect our personal health and safeguard our families, every company around the world is simultaneously faced with safeguarding the health and future of its business. We are no different. All parts of our company are feeling the effects.
With that in mind, we are in the process of assessing our operations globally to develop a plan that will protect the business while limiting the impact on as many employees as possible. In addition to the cost-cutting efforts outlined a few weeks ago, we will be implementing a number of additional measures beginning this week and through April that will affect compensation and some jobs across the company. The effects on each business will vary, and you will receive more specifics from your respective leaders, to the extent any of these decisions may impact you. As part of this, Patrick and I will not be taking a salary for the remainder of 2020.
These decisions are not being made lightly, knowing the impact they may have on you and your families during these uncertain times.
We appreciate the strength and compassion that you continue to show for one another as we navigate this challenging situation.
Endeavor is not the only agency dealing the shutdown as the temporary layoffs that were announced at the Paradigm Talent Agency on Friday have hit senior agents within the movie, TV literature and music departments of the organization, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Additionally, United Talent Agency on Monday issued company-wide salary cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a UTA spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.
