7 Environmental Shows to Stream for Earth Day

Extrapolations - Apple TV+
In order of appearance, “Extapolations” stars Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo. Eight interconnected episodes show these actors taking on the looming disaster of climate change, exhibited in various symptoms like flooding, fire, etc. The show stretches far into the future, showing the years 2037, 2046, 2047, 2052, 2059, 2066, 2068 and 2070.