7 Environmental Shows to Stream for Earth Day

Celebs like Barack Obama, Zac Efron, Helena Bonham Carter and more narrate some docuseries

| April 22, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Another Earth Day is upon us, which begs the question: what new projects have come out that detail the state of our planet? Apple TV+ has several new shows highlighting the majesty of earth’s creatures as well as the potential consequences of ignoring climate chance. “Big Beasts” narrated by Tom Hiddleston and the “Jane” docuseries provide small bites in episodes. “Extrapolations,” from creator Scott Z Burns, takes a more in-depth, albeit fictional look at what life could look like down the line, with A-list actors like Meryl Streep, Yara Shahidi, Daveed Diggs and more.

 

Netflix has produced several series in recent years, backed by former president Barack Obama and actor Zac Efron, to take viewers into vibrant environments and explore valuable lessons learned from agriculture and animals.

 

Here are seven shows to watch this Earth Day:

Down to Earth with Zac Efron - Netflix

 

Efron takes viewers through eigh different locations in eight episodes to highlight the wonders of the world. Iceland, France, Costa Rica, Peru highlight natural ways to live, a solid water filtration system, a seed bank and more. Efron and his friend and health guru Darin Oliean have fun filming as they venture through different countries, learning ways to conserve by using all elements prepared for a meal, landscaping edible plants, building sustainable housing and even cooking food with the eart.

Extrapolations - Apple TV+


In order of appearance, “Extapolations” stars Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan,  Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo. Eight interconnected episodes show these actors taking on the looming disaster of climate change, exhibited in various symptoms like flooding, fire, etc. The show stretches far into the future, showing the years 2037, 2046, 2047, 2052, 2059, 2066, 2068 and 2070.

Big Beasts - Apple TV+

 

Filmed over four and a half years, the series takes audiences on an epic journey around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rainforests, to meet nature’s most captivating giants. “Big Beasts,” is Apple TV+’s newest epic nature documentary series narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston. The first two episodes, “The Grey Whale” and “The Elephant Seal” released Friday, April 21, with two episodes rolling out weekly until May 19.

“Our Great National Parks” - Netflix

 

Former president Barack Obama narrates this series, which takes viewers across the world inside preserved sections of land where all kinds of creatures thrive. From a monkey with claws sharp enough to cling to jagged, point rocks to glaciers in the Andes, Obama’s signature style of speaking teaches viewers all kinds of things about these protected parts of the world, and how letting nature be is key to its survival.

Jane - Apple TV+

 

For the kids or whole family Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) a 9-year-old budding environmentalist embarks on a quest to save endangered animals. She takes her best friends David (Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because,  Jane has a powerful imagination, and according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Our Planet - Netflix

 

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the eight-part series, filmed for four years across 50 countries, captures never-before-filmed footage into the planet’s remaining wilderness and the creatures that inhabit it. Over 600 crew members filmed over three and a half days worth of video from the remote Artic to the depths of the ocean, the vast plains of Africa and the dense jungles of South America.

Our Universe - Netflix

 

Morgan Freeman narrates this six-part series, which takes a more cosmic, elemental and granular approach to the beginning of the universe, and how we can find signs of its origins within creatures and wildlife. This series features animation and CGI technology that helps audience further appreciate animals and how they reflect years and years of evolution.