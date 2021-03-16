Epix and Blumhouse Set Slate of 8 Horror Films Led by ‘Don’t Tell A Soul’ Director’s Latest

Epix and Blumhouse Television have set a partnership on a slate of eight horror and thriller movies that will air exclusively on the premium network, beginning with “A House on the Bayou,” the next film from “Don’t Tell a Soul” director Alex McAulay.

Jason Blum will serve as executive producer on all eight movies. The first film will debut in December 2021, followed by the rest of the slate in 2022.

Casting is underway on “A House on the Bayou,” which will begin production in late spring. The film follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.

Blumhouse previously had success with the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate of movies for Amazon and the “Into the Dark” anthology series for Hulu. This deal is the first of its kind for Epix, which recently acquired the horror-thriller “St. Maud” as part of its original content slate.

Epix and Blumhouse also recently announced the May 16 premiere of “Fall River,” a four-part docuseries set in the 1980s about a series of chilling murders tied to sex and satanic cults.

“Blumhouse’s track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for Epix,” Michael Wright, president of Epix, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make Epix the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content.”

“This partnership with Epix is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love,” Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television, added.

Alex McAulay is represented by Verve, Writ Large Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.