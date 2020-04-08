Epix Orders Charles Manson Docuseries ‘Helter Skelter’

Epix has ordered a new docuseries on Charles Manson.

“Helter Skelter,” a six-part series, will tell the whole story of the Manson Family cult’s reign of terror over California in the late 1960s and early ’70s.

The series comes from Lesley Chilcott, producer of “An Inconvenient Truth,” Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas Productions and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

“Helter Skelter” will feature never-before-seen interviews from former Manson Family members and the journalists who were the first to arrive on the scene and in the courtroom, all woven together with archival footage and photographs.

“Helter Skelter set outs to illuminate new perspectives on one of the most legendary crimes of our time. The filmmaking team and I are grateful for the collaborations with Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas, Warner Horizon and EPIX and the opportunity to tell this complete story,” said Chilcott.

“Working with the brilliant Lesley Chilcott and the talented teams at Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas and Warner Horizon Unscripted has been a fantastic journey,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Helter Skelter’s bone-chilling narrative is rooted in one of the most infamous and fascinating crimes of the past several decades, and we’re thrilled that this story is being so expertly told on EPIX.”

Chilcott executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is the studio.