Epix President Michael Wright to Add MGM Scripted TV Oversight

Epix president Michael Wright has been named head of MGM Television’s scripted television division.

Wright will pull double duty, acting as president of MGM scripted television in addition to his role at Epix. He replaces outgoing MGM Scripted TV president Steve Stark, who stepped down after a decade-long tenure at the studio.

In his role at MGM, Wright will oversee all scripted TV development and production at the studio, which includes titles like “Handmaid’s Tale” at Hulu and CBS’s “Clarice.” Wright, a former senior TV exec at Turner, joined Epix in 2017. He will continue to oversee all facets of the premium cable network, including original programming and distribution as well as creative and marketing efforts.

Also Read: Paramount, EPIX Expand TV/Streaming Partnership

“Michael is an extremely talented and experienced television executive who I am grateful to have known and worked with for over two decades,” MGM Worldwide TV Group chairman Mark Burnett said. “He is the ideal decisive leader to steer MGM Scripted TV into achieving our full potential both creatively and financially. A long-time champion of premiere talent, his expertise is perfectly aligned with our goals of taking MGM Television to the next level.”

“The last few years have been very exciting for EPIX, growing our awareness and subscribers, premiering critically-acclaimed programming from remarkable talent, becoming ubiquitously available with EPIX NOW,” Wright said. “Through it all, the team at MGM have been incredibly supportive partners. In this new role, I’m excited to continue that journey, while also working with Mark Burnett and his talented team to grow the footprint of MGM Television and its legacy brand.”

Stark joined MGM Television in 2011, overseeing scripted TV titles like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo” and History’s “Vikings.”