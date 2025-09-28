Eric Adams Drops Out of New York Mayoral Race | Video

Eric Adams announced Sunday he will no longer seek a second term as Mayor of New York City — the result of poor campaign numbers. The city will hold elections in five weeks.

Adams shared the news by way of a nine-minute video shared on social media.

“Who would have thought that a kid from South Jamaica, Queens, growing up with learning disabilities could one day become the mayor of the greatest city in the world?” he asked before imploring parents to “use my life” as an example for their children experiencing challenging moments.

Only in America. Only in New York.

“When I was elected to serve as your mayor, I said these words: ‘This campaign was never about me. It was about the people of this city.’”

Adams declined to endorse a candidate for the role, but appeared to caution against both Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Without mentioning Mamdani by name, Adams warned, “New Yorkers should be suspicious of any politician or political movement that claims we must wholesale destroy the systems we created together over generations in order to usher in a new, untested order led by self-styled saviors.”

He also appeared to caution against a man like Cuomo and politicans who “cannot be trusted.” Adams said, “They do not value you or your future. They are out for themselves, not you.”

Elsewhere, Adams also said, “Extremism is growing in our politics. Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country. Political anger is turning into political violence. Too often, the city’s forces use local government to advance divisive agendas with little regard for how it hurts every day New Yorkers. Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we built together over generations. That is not change, that is chaos. Instead, I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promise, but by what they have delivered.”

Adams also pledged to “continue to fight for this city.”

Adams’ reelection campaign was marred by low polling numbers, which often had him in the single digits. It’s expected that his decision to drop out of the race will offer a boost to Cuomo, who is contending with Mamdani’s formidable lead.

According to polling conducted by the Times, even if Cuomo fully absorbs the approximately 9% of voters Adams had pulled, he will still struggle to catch up with his more liberal opponent.