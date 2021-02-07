Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan just slayed the national anthem ahead of CBS’ Super Bowl LV — but it took them awhile. The pregame “Star-Spangled Banner” blew way past the over/under betting line.

Though we are waiting for the official stopwatch results, it is safe to say the performance wasn’t even close to the “under.” And if you don’t want to take our word for it, see the BetOnline.ag tweet at the bottom of this post.

Unofficially, let’s call it 2:20-something for now.

The original over/under line for the Church and Sullivan national anthem duet was set at two minutes flat. That was until Florida TV reporter Zach Maskavich recorded video of himself listening to their “Star-Spangled Banner” rehearsal and uploaded it to YouTube. Not cool, dude.

On Maskavich’s video, the rendition ran for two minutes and 16 seconds. That blew up the gambling line, forcing many sports books to remove the bet from their board.

Again, not cool.

So now what? Oh right, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are defending their Super Bowl title vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But don’t worry music fans, there will be more singing: The Weeknd is this year’s Pepsi Halftime Show performer.

There is also some gambling controversy with The Weeknd’s big concert this big-game weekend. A lot of action (read: bets and money) came in on the singer beginning his set with song “Starboy” — another presumed leak from rehearsal. Many betting websites also dropped that prop option as a result.

Super Bowl LV is taking place in Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers. Sunday marked the first time in Super Bowl history that one of the participating teams played the big game in its home stadium. Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a limited-capacity crowd in attendance. In other words, the home-field advantage was limited.

Watch the national anthem performance below.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church shine in their performance of the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/rBSqzQc2m7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2021