Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his 9-year-old daughter Maya has tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcetti said his daughter had come down with a fever in the days before she was tested. He said her symptoms were mild and thus far both he and his wife have tested negative.

For the next 10 days, Garcetti said he will quarantine and work from home.

The remarks came during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, during which he also said that he would not be joining Joe Biden’s administration.

“As the administration reached out to me about serving, I let them know early this week that my city needs me now, and then I want to be here and that I need to be here,” Garcetti said.

On Dec. 7, Eric Garcetti was named a co-chair of the Biden-Harris inaugural committee.

“This inauguration will mark a turning point for Americans to unite and start building back better together, for generations to come,” Garcetti said in a statement. “As we grapple with threats to our health, livelihoods and climate, this is a time for Americans to come together, work together and move forward together.”