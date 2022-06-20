Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governer and a former U.S. Navy Seal, released a shocking new political advertisement Monday in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat.
The Republican candidate in the ad called on viewers to go “RINO hunting,” in reference to “Republicans in name only” who, in the 38-second video, he said “feed on corruption.” Greitens claims RINOs are “marked by the stripes of cowardice” and those who join in the hunt will “join the MAGA crew.”
In a disturbing turn, the ad then shows a small, well-equipped military unit storm into a house to illustrate the proposed “hunt.”
The ad was flagged by Twitter hours after its posting.
“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior,” the Twitter flag read, atop the post. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
It also stirred up a negative user response, to put it mildly. See below for a sample.
Much of the response to the Senate candidate’s advertisement includes several Twitter users discussing the former governor’s sexual misconduct allegations that pushed him to resign in 2018.