Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governer and a former U.S. Navy Seal, released a shocking new political advertisement Monday in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

The Republican candidate in the ad called on viewers to go “RINO hunting,” in reference to “Republicans in name only” who, in the 38-second video, he said “feed on corruption.” Greitens claims RINOs are “marked by the stripes of cowardice” and those who join in the hunt will “join the MAGA crew.”

In a disturbing turn, the ad then shows a small, well-equipped military unit storm into a house to illustrate the proposed “hunt.”

The ad was flagged by Twitter hours after its posting.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior,” the Twitter flag read, atop the post. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

It also stirred up a negative user response, to put it mildly. See below for a sample.

Eric Greitens made a campaign ad that literally, not metaphorically, advocates killing Republicans who are not sufficiently pro-Trump.



This is, unmistakably, fascism. pic.twitter.com/ZVgYtSRRak — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) June 20, 2022

Eric Greitens is a bases loaded grand slam of a garbage human being. There is no way in which he is not trash. — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) June 20, 2022

I mean it's remarkable that Eric Greitens is even allowed to own a gun — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) June 20, 2022

Greitens has never abided by this cornerstone of the Navy Seal credo "I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions". Instead, his go-to intro at every opportunity is ‘I’m a Navy Seal'. Next we'll hear he "got bin-Laden"🤢 https://t.co/HSE1HJ6pI9 — calcheme 🌊🌊🌊 (@calcheme) June 20, 2022

If he gets through the primary, Eric Greitens will be the most embarrassing major party candidate in a statewide race since David Duke. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 20, 2022

So Eric Greitens wants to murder Republicans who disagree with Trump, and is running ads on that. Got it. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 20, 2022

It’s sad that Eric Greitens from Missouri who’s running for Senate could promote murder in a video and receive even more support. — Kevin ☕️🎶 (@KevinSixx13) June 20, 2022

Much of the response to the Senate candidate’s advertisement includes several Twitter users discussing the former governor’s sexual misconduct allegations that pushed him to resign in 2018.

That character Greitens in Missouri is a clown and a poor excuse for a veteran. Sorry Missouri. — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) June 20, 2022

I'd like to hunt Eric Greitens, tie him up in a basement, take nude photos, and blackmail him.



Oh wait.



That's what he did to his mistress. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 20, 2022

You’d think a Senate candidate accused of spousal and child abuse by his ex-wife — to say nothing of the accusations he sexually assaulted and blackmailed his former hairdresser — might consider a less violent appeal to voters. https://t.co/MbBZvIIuxz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 20, 2022

@FBI @SecretService

This is a direct threat of murder against public officials.



As a spouse-abusing, sexual assault-committing criminal, the only thing for which Eric Greitens should be a candidate is a prison cell. — Michael D. Miller (@AxisBiographic1) June 20, 2022