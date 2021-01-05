Eric Jerome Dickey, Best-Selling Novelist, Dies at 59

Eric Jerome Dickey, a New York Times best-selling author known for his novels exploring contemporary Black life, has died at age 59.

The renowned writer of 29 books including “Sister, Sister” and the Gideon series lost a battle with cancer on Sunday, according to NBC News.

“Eric Jerome Dickey loved being a writer and all that it encompassed. He loved challenging himself with each book; he adored his readers and beloved fans and was always grateful for his success,” Amanda Walker, publicity director at Penguin Random House’s Dutton imprint, told Entertainment Weekly. ” We are proud to have been his publisher over the span of his award-winning career. He will truly be missed.”

Dickey was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1961 and attended Memphis State University. He later moved to Los Angeles to become an engineer before deciding to branch out into acting and stand-up comedy. From there he began writing short stories and screenplays including “Cappucino,” which was made into a film, and eventually moved on to writing novels spanning several genres including fiction, love, erotica, and suspense.

“Sleeping With Strangers,” the first novel in the Gideon series, won Dickey the 2007 Fiction Author of the Year award. In addition to the New York Times’ list, his novels have been on the Blackboard and Wall Street Journal best-seller lists. Two of his books, “Friends and Lovers” and “Cheaters,” were adapted into touring theatrical productions. He also wrote the 2007 Marvel Comics miniseries “Storm,” which detailed the love story between the “X-Men” character Storm and Black Panther.

His other novels include “Thieve’s Paradise,” “Milk in My Coffee,” “Chasing Destiny,” “The Other Woman,” “Resurrecting Midnight,” “An Accidental Affair,” and “Decadence.”