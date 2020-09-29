Eric Trump unwittingly suggested he’s “part of” the LGBT community in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, but the LGBTQ community isn’t exactly embracing Donald Trump’s son as one if its own (even it it wasn’t a slip of the tongue).

“The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man,” Eric Trump said on the Fox News morning show.

Trump, who has been married to wife, Lara, since 2014, might have been trying to quote an anonymous member of the Trump-supporting LGBT community — but his misspeak nonetheless garnered many responses from that community online.

LGBT advocate Rob Gill wrote, “Go away Eric trump we don’t want you.”

Echoed journalist Erica Lenti, “We, the gay committee, have had an emergency meeting and we have rejected Eric Trump’s application.”

Queer writer/actor Michael Cyril Creighton posted: “I don’t think Eric Trump came out as gay. I think he came out as someone who doesn’t know how to structure a sentence.”

Gay singer Simon Curtis added, “Eric Trump coming out on Fox News is not what I expected from the timeline this morning…”

At least one group, LGBTPuertoRico, welcomed Trump with open arms, tweeting “Congrats to Eric!”

Watch Trump’s interview below:

Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020