Erik Telford Exits CAA to Join UTA as an Agent

Erik Telford is joining UTA as an agent, the agency announced on Tuesday. In his new role, Telford will work across both the Culture and Leadership and Speakers divisions.

Telford joins UTA from CAA, where he worked with artists and social activists like Barry Jenkins, Jesse Williams, Yara Shahidi, Janet Mock, DeRay Mckesson, Baratunde Thurston and Kendrick Sampson.

“Watching UTA’s innovative approach to representation and its commitment to building platforms that amplify clients’ voices has been incredibly inspiring to see,” Telford said in a statement to TheWrap. “I am thrilled to join the UTA team and be a part of what they have created and continue to cultivate.”

Telford, who is based in Los Angeles, will work closely with both divisions to help expand client business and cultural influence at the intersection of entertainment, media, entrepreneurship, politics, the arts and thought leadership.

Prior to joining UTA, Telford began his career at CAA in 2014 in the Speakers division. Telford now rejoins Darnell Strom, Partner & Head of Culture and Leadership, who moved from CAA to UTA in 2019.

“Erik is a talented agent who not only provides excellent client service, but is a key collaborator with his colleagues,” Strom said. “He will help bring new voices to UTA and support our existing clients by building a robust speaking platform for their work, ideas and ambitions, while also expanding their business and cultural influence. I am thrilled to be reunited with Erik and we are excited to have him at UTA.”