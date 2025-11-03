Erika Kirk to Be Presented First Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at Fox Nation’s 7th Annual Patriot Awards

The new award will be presented annually to someone who exemplifies Kirk’s “mission and spirit of free speech, faith and family,” Fox Nation says

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House.
Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2025. Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus on September 10, 2025, sparking a wave of grief among conservatives, and threats of a clampdown on the "radical left" from President Donald Trump. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Fox Nation will honor Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and CEO of Turning Point USA, with the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award during its seventh annual Patriot Awards ceremony on Thursday.

Held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, N.Y., the Patriot Awards have become an annual flagship event for FOX Nation since their first ceremony in 2019.

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany will present the award alongside Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters. Aldean is also scheduled to perform his songs “Try That in a Small Town” and “How Far Does a Goodbye Go.”

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, a Long Island native, will serve as master of ceremonies for the show, which begins streaming live at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Nation, with an encore presentation airing later on Fox News Channel.

The Patriot Awards recognize military veterans, first responders and other Americans who are highlighted for service, heroism and community impact. Awards include the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall’s Honor Award, the Salute to Service Award, and the Patriot of the Year Award.

The new Charlie Kirk Legacy Award will be presented annually to a recipient who exemplifies Kirk’s “mission and spirit of free speech, faith and family,” Fox Nation said in a release. Charlie Kirk founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA in 2012 and became a prominent voice in right-leaning political circles before his death earlier this year.

Launched in 2018, Fox Nation is the subscription-based streaming arm of Fox News Media.

