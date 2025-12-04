Erika Kirk Worries Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win Indicates NYC Women Are ‘Relying on the Government’ to Support Them | Video

Erika Kirk expressed concern over women rallying behind Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral race, noting she didn’t want New York City females looking to the government as a “replacement” for marriage and children.

The Turning Point USA CEO shared her opinions about the Mayor-elect during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 on Wednesday, where she said she found it “so ironic” that Mamdani’s supporters were largely made up of women.

“I think there’s a tendency, especially when you live in a city like Manhattan, where again, you are so career driven,” Kirk shared, “and you almost look to the government as a form of replacement for certain things — relationship-wise even.”

She continued: “What I don’t want to have happen is women, young women in the city, look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you’re relying on the government to support you instead of being united with a husband.”

However, Kirk clarified that she doesn’t believe women need to be solely dependent on their husbands, adding “you guys can all combine together.”

Kirk’s comments have already sparked a big reaction on social media, with many defending Mamdani’s campaign platforms as being pro-women.

“Mamdani’s universal childcare and affordable housing agenda is so anti-family,” one X user sarcastically commented on the video of Kirk’s DealBook appearance. Another sounded off, “View the government as a replacement for a family? What does that even mean?!”

A third bitingly wrote, “Charlie Kirk taught me to not listen to single moms.”

Kirk stepped into the Turning Point USA CEO position after her husband, the founder of the conservative non-profit organization, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September.

However, as Kirk highlighted during her DealBook appearance, she’s still a vocal supporter of the Second Amendment.

“You can have individuals that will always resort to violence,” she noted. “And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view. That’s not a gun problem. That’s a human, deeply human problem.”

Watch Kirk’s full DealBook appearance above.