‘Erin Brockovich’ Producer Sues Academy to Demand Vote on Proposed Social Media Plan

Oscar-nominated Michael Shamberg previously met with the AMPAS board to present his “Relevance Project”

| July 20, 2020 @ 4:54 PM Last Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 4:55 PM
Michael Shamberg

Getty Images

“Erin Brockovich” producer Michael Shamberg has filed a lawsuit against the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences saying the board violated its bylaws when they did not allow for a vote on his proposal for a revised social media strategy.

Shamberg, who is a tenured AMPAS member who also unsuccessfully ran for a board seat back in June, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court and accused the Academy’s board of rejecting his proposal without following the proper rules. He’s asking for a judge to rule that not just the board, but all AMPAS members must vote on his bylaw amendments.

In January, Shamberg met with the Academy to propose amending AMPAS’ bylaws to include “state of the art social media” and “an annual member survey” in order to address what he says are the declining “relevance” of the Oscars. In an attached exhibit he presented to the board called “The Relevance Project,” he said that the Academy “doesn’t tell its own story very well” and does not tap into the social media presence of its full membership.

The Academy declined to comment.

Also Read: Academy Museum Adds Ryan Murphy and 5 Others to Board of Trustees

The Academy’s general counsel Scott Miller said in a letter to Shamberg’s lawyer (as obtained by the New York Times) that the Academy’s board gave Shamberg “abundant consideration” for his proposals and was able to present “The Relevance Project” to the board in person.

“The fact that Mr. Shamberg disagrees with the academy’s social media strategy does not mean the board has failed to exercise reasonable business judgment in that area,” Miller wrote. “And it does not mean Mr. Shamberg is entitled to supplant their judgment with his.”

Though Oscars ratings have undeniably declined over the last decade, the Academy’s social media has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.6 million on Twitter and is approaching 3 million on Facebook, and the Oscars digital pre-show even won an Emmy

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

35 Stars Who Need Only an Oscar to EGOT, From Hugh Jackman to Cynthia Erivo (Photos)

  • egot need oscar hugh jackman cynthia nixon lin-manuel miranda
  • Cynthia Nixon Getty Images
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Getty Images
  • Hugh Jackman Dune Duke Leto Atreides
  • Harry Belafonte at the Governors Awards Getty Images
  • cynthia erivo egot Getty Images
  • Bette Midler Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • cyndi lauper Getty Images
  • marc shaiman Getty Images
  • Lily Tomlin Getty Images
  • Pose Billy Porter
  • dick van dyke egot Getty Images
  • james earl jones Getty Images
  • david yazbek egot
  • trey parker despicable me 3 Getty Images
  • matt stone Getty Images
  • dear evan hansen ben plattt
  • rachel bay jones
  • andre de shields tony awards
  • quincy jones egot Getty Images
  • katrina lenk
  • ari'el stachel
  • fred ebb and john kander Getty Images
  • bill sherman egot Getty Images
  • anne garefino Getty Images
  • martin charnin egot Getty Images
  • alex lacamoire egot need oscar
  • jerry bock egot Getty Images
  • julie harris egot Courtesy: Bill Doll and Company
  • cy coleman egot Getty Images
  • james whitmore egot Getty Images
  • charles strouse egot Getty Images
  • leonard bernstein Courtesy: Allan Warren
  • george grizzard Getty Images
  • audrey hepburn, mel brooks, whoopi goldberg, egot
1 of 36

A select group of entertainers can round out their trophy cases with a competitive win from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE