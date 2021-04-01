Ernest Hemingway Series in the Works From Producers Mariel Hemingway, Mike Medavoy (Exclusive)

Mike Medavoy, CEO of Phoenix Pictures, is partnering with Mariel Hemingway and producer Sam Sokolow on a limited series about the life and times of Ernest Hemingway, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The series will explore the famous writer’s life as often fictionalized in classic novels like “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Sun Also Rises,” and will also delve into the unexplored psychological trauma that haunted him until he took his own life in 1961.

Stephen Leeds and Mark Chambers penned the pilot script and will also executive produce the project, which is not yet set up at a network or streamer.

“Hemingway was a genius, a soldier, a spy, a revolutionary, and counter to legend, one of the most sensitive writers of his era.” Medavoy said. “He won both a Pulitzer and a Nobel Prize for Literature, medals for bravery in both World Wars, and even survived two plane crashes in one day. At a time when people got their entertainment from novels and their news

from newspapers, Hemingway was both the most famous author and journalist in the world.”

Mariel Hemingway, the author’s granddaughter and executive producer on the series, added: “When it comes to my grandfather’s true character, it’s crucial to fight past the stereotypes of personified masculinity. He understood there was something so delicate about himself that it shamed him into putting on the big man act. Much of that was just masking his tortured inner conflict.”

She was recently an executive producer on the Emmy-nominated “Running From Crazy,” a documentary that explored the Hemingway family legacy with mental illness. She is currently developing a limited series based on her grandfather’s vignettes of Paris in the 1920s, “A Moveable Feast,” with Village Roadshow.

Medavoy’s credits include “The 33,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Black Swan,” “Shutter Island,” “Zodiac,” “License to Wed” and “Holes,” among many more.

Sokolow is a two-time Emmy nominated producer who is currently an executive producer on Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha.” He will serve on the Hemingway series as an executive producer as well. “Ernest Hemingway lived a life so grand and adventurous that it almost defies reality,” he said. “Many know the name and the persona, but few know the actual person, and our series will reveal that person.”

Rory Koslow of Well Told Entertainment is also attached to produce.

