Esai Morales to Replace Nicholas Hoult in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Hoult drops out due to scheduling issues

| May 21, 2020 @ 7:29 AM Last Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 8:01 AM
Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the villain role in the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie due to scheduling conflicts, and “La Bamba” actor Esai Morales has now joined the cast, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Morales will replace Hoult in the role without a major rewrite of the script.

“Mission: Impossible 7” was meant to begin production in Italy in March but was delayed due to COVID-19. Christopher McQuarrie is directing both the seventh and eighth films that star Tom Cruise in the action franchise.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled to open on November 19, 2021, and “Mission: Impossible 8” is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Also Read: Tom Cruise to Film Aboard International Space Station, NASA Administrator Says

Hoult was meant to be a newcomer to the franchise that also added Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff. Returning to the cast are Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell, as well as Henry Czerny, who last appeared in the franchise in the very first film.

Paramount Pictures is releasing both “Mission: Impossible” films in conjunction with Bad Robot, Skydance Media and TC Productions.

Hoult most recently starred in “True History of the Kelly Gang” and “The Banker,” and he also stars on the Hulu series “The Great.” Morales most recently has appeared in episodes of “Titans,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Deadline first reported the news of the casting.

