ESPN Orders ‘Last Dance’-Style Docu-series on Tom Brady

The nine-episode “Man in the Arena” will spotlight the now-Tampa Bay Bucs QB’s career

| May 21, 2020 @ 10:39 AM
Tom Brady AFC Championship

Getty Images

ESPN is moving from Michael Jordan to another G.O.A.T. The network ordered a nine-episode docu-series spotlighting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (yes, we know that sounds weird).

The series, titled “Man in the Arena,” will spotlight Brady’s top moments from his (still) going NFL career. The series will be co-produced with Brady’s newly-launched production company, 199 Productions, and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports.

It will premiere in 2021.

Also Read: ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Scores Record 5.6 Million Viewers

Brady, of course, is best known for his 20-year career with the New England Patriots, where he made nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. This offseason, Brady left his longtime home and signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was notably drafted with 199th pick in the 1999 draft (which is used as the namesake for his newly launched company) and took over in 2001 when Patriots’ QB Drew Bledsoe was knocked out of the second game that season. Brady led the Patriots to a stunning upset of the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Brady’s 199 Productions already has a slate of projects in development, including several featuring Brady, with stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others. Brady has teamed up with “Avengers: Endgame Directors,” Anthony and Joe Russo and their AGBO studio’s non-fiction group, WONDERBURST, to produce a fast-paced, incandescent giant-screen 3D adventure, “Unseen Football”. The documentary will take viewers into the invisible realms of America’s favorite sport where they’ll be guided by Brady.

ESPN’s lauded 10-part “The Last Dance,” which ended on Sunday, cemented its place as the network’s most-watched documentary in its history, averaging 5.6 million across ESPN and ESPN2 over the 10 episodes. The series spotlighted Michael Jordan and his career with the Chicago Bulls.

You can watch a trailer for the series below:

10 Best Documentaries of the 2010s, From 'OJ: Made in America' to 'The Invisible War' (Photos)

  • Best Documentaries 2010s
  • invisible war
  • OJ Simpson USC
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • I Am Not Your Negro
1 of 11

Decade in Review: “The Grand Bizarre” and “Cameraperson” rank among the highlights of the decade

Facts are so often stranger than fiction: The truth can be so terrible that we struggle to believe it, or so joyous and full of life that we’re inspired or moved. The past decade has seen a boom in the documentary space as streaming platforms have invested in their production and proliferated their distribution opportunities. So many docs that could have made this list, from those that have inspired public policy changes to others that captured gorgeous slices of life often overlooked, and even a few that pushed the visual boundaries of what’s possible in non-fiction storytelling. Here are a handful of the best documentaries from the previous decade:

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE