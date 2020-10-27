ESPN’s SVP of Digital Content Departs to Become COO of BetMGM

Ryan Spoon, ESPN’s SVP of digital content and social media, has left the sports giant to become chief operating officer at BetMGM, an online sportsbook and casino.

Spoon helped lead or grow several digital properties while at ESPN, including its website, ESPN’s app, and ESPN Fantasy Football. Prior to serving as SVP of digital content and social, Spoon was SVP of digital product and design at ESPN. When he starts in December, Spoon will work from the company’s HQ in New Jersey and report to BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

“BetMGM has seen early success in establishing itself as a significant player in the sports betting world through relationships with leagues, teams and partners,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “With Ryan’s expertise in developing scaled and engaging digital experiences, BetMGM will leverage those relationships in entirely new ways.”

BetMGM is available in six states, including New Jersey and Nevada. The company has deals with several pro sports leagues, including MLB and the NBA, as well as deals with individual teams like the Denver Broncos. Spoon joins BetMGM as there is a push to make sports betting legal in several other states.

“The opportunity at BetMGM during these early phases was an immediate draw for me,” Spoon said. “With the incredible assets of MGM Resorts, GVC’s industry-leading technology, and the many league, team and platform partners, BetMGM is uniquely positioned in the market and I am excited to help drive future growth.”