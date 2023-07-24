ESPN’s Shaka Hislop ‘Doing Fine’ After Collapsing on Live TV (Video)

ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop is “doing fine” after collapsing on live TV at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Sunday.

In the video clip, Hislop is speaking with fellow commentator Dan Thomas ahead of the AC Milan and Real Madrid game when he stumbles backward before pitching forward into Thomas.

“As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking,” Thomas told viewers at halftime. “I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.”

Newcastle futbol great Shaka Hislop collapsed before the AC Milan vs. Real Madrid futbol match at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/wwXBgG3Pin — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 24, 2023

Thomas has spoken to Hislop’s wife and “things are looking OK,” he said with a sigh of relief. He concluded with, “Silly Shaka,” before getting back to talking about the game itself.

Hislop was examined at the Rose Bowl health center and held for about 50 minutes for observation before being released, ESPN told the LA Times. At this time, the cause of his collapse is not yet known. It was 86 degrees in Pasadena at 7:10 p.m. according to timeanddate.com.

Before he retired from the game, the 54-year-old was a goalkeeper who played for West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth as well as the Trinidad and Tobago national team. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2008 and is a regular contributor for ESPN FC.