ESPN is teaming with Jimmy Kimmel for a multi-part “30 for 30” on the 1986 New York Mets.

Kimmel, an unabashed fan of the Mets, will executive produce the documentary under his Kimmelot production banner, with Sal Iacono (“Cousin Sal”), Scott Lonker, Jordana Hochman and MLB’s Nick Trotta. Nick Davis will direct.

The multi-part series will feature hours of never-before-seen footage of the ’86 Mets, a team known just as much for its off-field exploits as it was for its on-field dominance. It also came during a unique moment in New York baseball history: When the Mets were arguably more popular than their cross-town rival Yankees, who were in the midst of a dry spell (that would obviously not last long).

Featuring the likes of Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden, Gary Carter and Daryl Strawberry, the ’86 club stormed its way to 108 wins and the World Series, and then authored one of the most memorable comebacks in baseball history against the Boston Red Sox, punctuated by Mookie Wilson’s grounder that went through Bill Buckner’s legs. The Mets would go on to win the seventh game to win the franchise’s second championship.

The good times for the 1980s-era Mets did not last long. Both Gooden and Strawberry succumbed to off season troubles and the team was back in the basement in the 1990s until they acquired hall of fame catcher Mike Piazza.