ESPN is teaming with Jimmy Kimmel for a multi-part “30 for 30” on the 1986 New York Mets.
Kimmel, an unabashed fan of the Mets, will executive produce the documentary under his Kimmelot production banner, with Sal Iacono (“Cousin Sal”), Scott Lonker, Jordana Hochman and MLB’s Nick Trotta. Nick Davis will direct.
The multi-part series will feature hours of never-before-seen footage of the ’86 Mets, a team known just as much for its off-field exploits as it was for its on-field dominance. It also came during a unique moment in New York baseball history: When the Mets were arguably more popular than their cross-town rival Yankees, who were in the midst of a dry spell (that would obviously not last long).
Featuring the likes of Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden, Gary Carter and Daryl Strawberry, the ’86 club stormed its way to 108 wins and the World Series, and then authored one of the most memorable comebacks in baseball history against the Boston Red Sox, punctuated by Mookie Wilson’s grounder that went through Bill Buckner’s legs. The Mets would go on to win the seventh game to win the franchise’s second championship.
The good times for the 1980s-era Mets did not last long. Both Gooden and Strawberry succumbed to off season troubles and the team was back in the basement in the 1990s until they acquired hall of fame catcher Mike Piazza.
14 Sports Teams That Dumped Racist Names and Mascots (Photos)
Teams from the Washington Redskins to the Kansas City Chiefs continue to draw fire for names, logos and mascots that many feel are offensive. But some have already made changes...
When the Philadelphia Warriors basketball team moved to San Francisco in 1969, they decided to drop the Native American logo in favor of the locally known Golden Gate Bridge (but kept the name).
Following student protests, North Dakota's Dickinson State University in 1972 dropped the Savages as the school's mascot. Two years later, they officially became the Blue Hawks.
Dickinson State University
In 1974, Dartmouth College football team discontinued its old mascot the Indians -- which dated back to the 1920s -- and now go by the The Big Green.
Eastern Washington University changed its name from the Savages to the Eagles in 1973 after a vote by the student body ruled that the mascot for the prior 52 years was no longer acceptable.
Ebay
The Eastern Michigan Hurons also changed its name to the Eagles in 1991 after the Michigan Department of Civil Rights released a report suggesting that all state schools discontinue racially-insensitive logos.
In 1994, St. John's University in New York City changed its team name from the Redmen to The Red Storm, sporting a new horse logo replacing the cartoon logo of a Native American.
Before becoming the Redhawks in 1997, Miami University of Ohio were known as the Redskins. The change was advocated by Dr. Myrtis Powell, who consulted the Oklahoma-based Miami tribe.
Oklahoma City University changed its team name from the Chiefs to the Stars in 1999, having actually been nicknamed the Stars prior to 1944.
Ebay
In 2000, Nebraska Wesleyan University changed its mascot to the Prairie Wolf after representing the school as the Plainsmen since 1933.
Ebay
Having been originally known as the Maroons, Seattle University's mascot became the Chieftains in 1938 to honor the college's namesake, Chief Seattle, but became the Redhawks in 2000.
Located in Wichita Falls, Texas, the Midwestern State University Indians became the Mustangs in 2006 to "eliminate the potential for a hostile or abusive environment," the school said.
Ebay
In 2007, the University of Illinois dropped the Chief Illiniwek logo and mascot following two decades of complaints that the logo and the mascot's ceremonial dance performed during halftime perpetuated stereotypes. The use of the mascot dated back to 1926. The team is still called the Illini.
Erik Abderhalden/Creative Commons
Arkansas State University changed its mascot from the Indians to the Red Wolves in January 2008.
The Cleveland Indians removed the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms and stadium signs following the 2018 season. The team still retains retail rights to the logo. Chief Wahoo has been in use by the Indians since 1947.
Getty Images
