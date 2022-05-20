ESPN’s Sage Steele Hospitalized After Wayward Golf Ball Hits Her in the Face at PGA Championship

Sage Steele was hit in the face by an unruly golf tee shot at the PGA Championship, resulting in a brief hospitilization for the ESPN anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Golfer Jon Rahm’s third-hole tee shot Thursday hit Steele at around 181 miles — according to the ESPN broadcast — per hour after he hooked it wide left.

ESPN did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“I was standing behind the tee when Rahm hit a hard hook into the left trees,” wrote The Quadrilateral’s Geoff Shackelford “He immediately yelled ‘Fore Left!’ and aggressively waved his arm pointing left. The impact must have been brutal: Rahm’s tee shot ended up in the center of the fairway.”

Shackelford also detailed one eyewitness account of the incident. The eyewitness said they“saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” and her hands “covered in blood.”

Steele was done with her reporting duties when the ball struck her. She went to the hospital and has since been discharged to return home and recover according to the New York Post. She will not resume coverage of the PGA Tournament.

Steele recently filed a lawsuit against ESPN, which is owned by Disney, for allegedly keeping her off air after she her comments on the company’s vaccination protocols.