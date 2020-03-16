ESPN’s T.J. Quinn Explains Why He Hasn’t Been Tested Despite Coronavirus-Like Symptoms

“The best thing I can do right now is assume I have it, stay the hell away from people and not freak out,” Quinn said on Twitter

| March 16, 2020 @ 3:37 PM
ESPN logo

Mike Windle / Getty Images

ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn said he was experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms on Monday but wouldn’t be getting tested — unless his illness worsened — to allow those who may be more vulnerable to get tested instead.

“Four days after I brought someone to a hospital that is now the Covid-19 hub for North Jersey, I’ve got symptoms,” Quinn wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread. “I’ve had a fever around 99.5, a dry cough, and aches. But because my symptoms are minor, my doc said not to bother getting tested. Bergen Co. has limited tests, so younger folks like me (51) in otherwise excellent health should leave them for people who are really sick.”

“I was told if my fever jumps above 101 or I develop serious respiratory issues, then I should go get tested. But the best thing I can do right now is assume I have it, stay the hell away from people and not freak out,” he continued. “So I’m not going to the ER, where they’re overwhelmed. I’m not getting tested when I might take a test that someone sicker or more vulnerable might need.”

Also Read: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Out of Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnoses

Quinn also said that he informed anyone he was around since last Thursday that they might’ve been exposed to the virus and should self-quarantine.

Across the U.S., reports of delayed — or even denied — testing for the coronavirus have emerged, leading a top health official in the country to admit that the U.S. has not been “set up” to allow for widespread, efficient testing and called it a “failing.”

An ongoing investigation co-led by The Atlantic has only been able to confirm just 43,485 total tests in the U.S., as of Monday afternoon. “By this point in its own COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea had tested more than 100,000 people for the illness,” The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer wrote in a piece last Friday.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • coronavirus films quiet place no time to die peter rabbit movies Paramount/MGM/Sony
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid Getty Images/Disney
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott Getty Images
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley Getty Images
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis Disney
  • Getty Images
  • home alone 20th Century Studios
  • Peter Pan and Wendy Disney
  • Ryan Murphy Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
1 of 40

“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue