Ethan Hawke, Mick Jagger Remember Tom Stoppard: ‘Thank You for the Beautiful Plays’ | Video

The death of revered playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard came as a blow to Ethan Hawke, who was nominated for a Tony for his role in Stoppard’s play “The Coast of Utopia,” and to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

On Saturday, Hawke was joined by his son, Levi, to pay tribute to the man who wrote “beautiful plays.”

They joined together to read a passage from Stoppard’s play “The Coast of Utopia” set to music. Hawke, who was nominated for a Tony for his role as Mikhail Bakunin, read the passage as his son strummed his guitar in a video shared to Instagram. “So Tom, safe travels. Thank you for the beautiful plays,” Hawke said at the end of the video. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The Olivier Awards and London Theater also announced the lights will be dimmed in the London’s West End Tuesday, Dec. 2 in honor of Stoppard.

“West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 2 December in remembrance of renowned playwright Tom Stoppard who has died aged 88,” a joint post shared on Instagram read. “Over a distinguished career spanning six decades, he won three Laurence Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, and received an Academy Award for his screenplay for ‘Shakespeare in Love.’ That recognition attests to the remarkable range and enduring impact of his work on both stage and screen.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and all whose lives he enriched,” the post concluded.

Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, also payed tribute and noted of Stoppard, “Tom Stoppard was my favourite playwright. He leaves us with a majestic body of intellectual and amusing work. I will always miss him.”