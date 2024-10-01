Ethan Hawke and Sterlin Harjo Drama Picked Up to Series at FX

FX is moving forward with its drama from Ethan Hawke and Sterlin Harjo, TheWrap has learned. The series originally received a pilot order in February, at which point it was tentatively titled “The Sensitive Kind.”

The upcoming drama is described as “a Tulsa noir about a guy who knows too much,” according to the official logline, and is produced by FXP. Hawke will star in and executive produce the drama series, while the “Reservation Dogs” co-creator will serve as its creator, executive producer, writer and director. Garrett Basch also executive produces.

“Reservation Dogs” star Kaniehtiio Horn and Killer Mike are also attached to the pilot, as are Cody Lightning (“Echo,” “Hey Viktor!,” “Smoke Signals,” “Four Sheets to the Wind”), Michael Hitchcock (“Grand Death Lotto,” “Exmas”) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” “American Horror Story,” “Firestarter”)

It’s further been reported that Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Kyle MacLachlan and Macon Blair also appear in the pilot.

This isn’t the first time Hawke and Harjo have worked together. The “Leave the World Behind” and “Boyhood” star previously appeared as a guest star in the penultimate episode of “Reservation Dogs,” playing Elora’s (Devery Jacobs) estranged father. However, this upcoming series will be Harjo’s first TV project after “Reservation Dogs” came to an end in September of 2023.

During its three-season run, “Reservation Dogs” became a critically acclaimed hit. The series focused on a group of Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who were torn between wanting to flee to bigger pastures and loyalty to their reservation community as they faced the tolls of growing up. The comedy-drama won two Peabody Awards as well as two Independent Spirit Awards and was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards. As for Harjo, he was recently named one of the 2024 MacArthur Fellows, standing as the only filmmaker on this year’s list.

