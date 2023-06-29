‘Reservation Dogs’ to End with Season 3 and ‘Perfect’ Finale, Sterlin Harjo Says

“Reservation Dogs,” FX’s cult comedy hit, will end with its third season. The final season will premiere on August 2.

“Aho young and old warriors! Here is it: the coming third season of ‘Reservation Dogs’ will be the final season of ‘Reservation Dogs,’” co-creator Sterlin Harjo said on Instagram. “That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale. When we came up with the idea for ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

FX also released a statement about the ending of the series, which was co-created by Harjo and Taika Waititi.

“People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: ‘Reservation Dogs’ is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.

“We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And ‘Rez Dogs’ fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”

The FX series first premiered in 2021 under the FX on Hulu branding. Featuring all Indigenous writers and directors as well as an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast, the series followed four teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they navigate transitioning to adulthood.