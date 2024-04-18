“Reservation Dogs” star Kaniehtiio “Tiio” Horn and Killer Mike have joined Sterlin Harjo’s upcoming FX pilot, titled “The Sensitive Kind.”

The pilot also added new cast members Cody Lightning (“Echo,” “Hey Viktor!,” “Smoke Signals,” “Four Sheets to the Wind”), Michael Hitchcock (“Grand Death Lotto,” “Exmas”) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” “American Horror Story,” “Firestarter”).

The new additions join previously announced cast members Ethan Hawke, Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Kyle Maclachlan and Macon Blair.

The new pilot is described as “a Tulsa noir about a guy who knows too much,” per the official logline, and is created, written, directed and executive produced by Harjo. Hawke and Garrett Basch also serve as EPs for the pilot, which is produced by FX Productions.

The pilot extends the collaboration between Harjo and Hawke after Hawke guest starred in the penultimate episode of “Reservation Dogs” as the estranged father of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), whom she had never met.

“The Sensitive Kind” also marks the “Reservation Dogs” creator’s first TV project since announcing the final season of the FX series, which came to a close with its Season 3 finale in September 2023.

The end of the cult comedy series came earlier than FX chairman John Landgraf expected, as he revealed the network envisioned five seasons for “Reservation Dogs” earlier this year.

“We were surprised to say the least when Sterlin Harjo called to say he had the perfect ending to his show with the Season 3 finale,” Landgraf said at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour in February. “We had planned for at least five seasons, but it took a lot of courage to say the story is finished, and we respected that.”

Instead, Harjo said he made the “difficult” yet “correct decision creatively” for the show to end with its third season when he shared the news with fans.

“I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive,” Harjo wrote on social media. “As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika [Waititi] and me that the Season 3 finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

Killer Mike is repped by Active Management and WME, Horn is repped by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency, Authentic Management, Shelter PR and The Nord Group and Lightning is represented by Gersh and Ronin Entertainment. Hitchcock is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment and Armstrong is repped by Innovative Artists, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.