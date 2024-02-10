FX chairman John Landgraf called out the Emmys for snubbing “Reservation Dogs,” saying the lack of recognition for the acclaimed cult comedy was “deeply painful.”

“I’ve come to accept that it’s wonderful when we have a great year, and when a deserving show — ‘The Bear’ and ‘[Welcome to] Wrexham’ were — wins,” Landgraf said at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour on Friday. “It’s also deeply painful when you have a show like ‘Reservation Dogs’ that doesn’t even get nominated.”

Despite the lack of nods this year, Landgraf noted the network’s commitment to push for awards recognition for show’s third and final season, which premiered in August, and will be eligible for the 2024 Emmys.

“[‘Reservation Dogs’] will be eligible for Emmys again and once again, we will put a big push behind it, despite the lack of recognition so far,” he said.

Over the course of its two eligible seasons, “Reservation Dogs” has received only one nomination for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation in 2023.

Landgraf also noted ongoing conversations surrounding genre-bending series blurring the lines between comedy and drama, saying, “What I’ve come to accept is there just is no perfect process, and there is no way to get this right.”

Despite the coming-of-age comedy closed out with its third installment — a development that creator Sterlin Harjo announced ahead of the Season 3 premiere — Landgraf additionally revealed the network initially envisioned five seasons for “Reservation Dogs.”

“We were surprised to say the least when Sterlin Harjo called to say he had the perfect ending to his show with the Season 3 finale,” Landgraf said. “We had planned for at least five seasons, but it took a lot of courage to say the story is finished, and we respected that.”

When Harjo announced the plan for the series’ conclusion in June, the creator said it was a “difficult decision to make, however, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show.”

“I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive,” Harjo wrote on social media. “As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika [Waititi] and me that the season three finale is the perfect seires finale. When we came up with the idea for ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”