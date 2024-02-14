Ethan Hawke and Sterlin Harjo’s new drama series “The Sensitive Kind” has received a pilot order from FX.

“The Sensitive Kind” is described as a “a Tulsa noir about a guy who knows too much,” according to the official logline, and is produced by FXP.

Hawke is set to star in and executive produce the drama series while the “Reservation Dogs” creator serves as creator, executive producer, writer and director. Garrett Basch also executive produces.

Harjo and Hawke previously crossed paths in “Reservation Dogs” when Hawke guest starred in the penultimate episode of the series as he played the father of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), whom she had never met.

“The Sensitive Kind” marks Harjo’s first TV project since announcing the conclusion of FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” which wrapped up its three-season run in September, and extends Harjo’s relationship with FX.

Last week, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed the Walt Disney Company-owned network initially envisioned “at least” five seasons for “Reservation Dogs” before Harjo landed on the “perfect series finale” that capped off the cult comedy’s third installment.

“We were surprised to say the least when Sterlin Harjo called to say he had the perfect ending to his show with the Season 3 finale,” Landgraf said at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour. “We had planned for at least five seasons, but it took a lot of courage to say the story is finished, and we respected that.”

Landgraf also called out the Emmys for snubbing the show, calling the lack of nominations “deeply painful.”

“[‘Reservation Dogs’] will be eligible for Emmys again and once again, we will put a big push behind it, despite the lack of recognition so far,” he said.

Harjo is represented by CAA, Circle of Confusion, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, while Hawke is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, ID and George Sheanshang.

Deadline first reported the news.